PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The right arch support can not only eliminate foot pain but pain throughout your frame! Listen to one woman talk about how the low back pain that prevented her from getting in the garden was alleviated with a simple addition to her shoes!

The Good Feet Store at Jefferson Marketplace

Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard in Newport News

Call (757) 249-7700 or go visit GoodFeet.com/newportnews

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Good Feet Store

More From HRS!