Going Electric

HR Show

by: Sponsored Segment

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is committed to the future of electric vehicles and the technology to support powering smart electric transportation in Virginia.

Kate Staples from Dominion Energy joined HRS with information about what you will find this weekend at the 2022 Hampton Roads International Auto Show.

Dominion Energy – Visit the Hampton Roads International Auto Show this weekend and stop by the
“Drive Electric Virginia” section for more on electric vehicles in our area. You can also get tons of electric vehicle information by visiting dominionenergy.com/ev.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dominion Energy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter