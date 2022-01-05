Going Electric

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is committed to the future of electric vehicles and the technology to support powering smart electric transportation in Virginia.

Kate Staples from Dominion Energy joined HRS with information about what you will find this weekend at the 2022 Hampton Roads International Auto Show.

Dominion Energy – Visit the Hampton Roads International Auto Show this weekend and stop by the

“Drive Electric Virginia” section for more on electric vehicles in our area. You can also get tons of electric vehicle information by visiting dominionenergy.com/ev.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dominion Energy.