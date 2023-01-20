PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The Hampton Roads Go Red for Women luncheon hopes to empower women to take charge of their heart health and know the symptoms and risk factors of heart attack and stroke.

The luncheon will be held Friday, February 3rd at Hilton Norfolk, The Main. Registration begins at 10 a.m., there’s an expo to enjoy at 10:30 a.m., and the luncheon will start at noon. WAVY-TV 10’s Marielena Balouris will be the emcee. Click in for tickets and additional info.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.