Go Kart Racing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Apex Entertainment opened its doors recently at Town Center in Virginia Beach. They took over the space that was Dick’s Sporting Goods. You can find attractions like axe throwing, bowling, laser tag and the most popular of them all is the indoor, multi level go-kart track! Chris Reckling found some friendly competition!

Apex Entertainment
4621 Columbus Street at Town Center of Virginia Beach
For more information, call (757) 678-8666 or visit APEX ENTERTAINMENT.com/VIRGINIA-BEACH/

