Go Greek This Weekend With a Delicious Drive Through!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – All of your Mediterranean menu favorites will be available at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church this weekend, as this favorite festival changes gears to provide car-side service! Parish Council Member Mike Kokorelis provided all the delectable details.

Newport News Greek Festival – Drive-Thru Only
Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
60 Traverse Road in Newport News
Visit NewportNewsGreekFestival.org or call (757) 596-6151

