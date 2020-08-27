PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – All of your Mediterranean menu favorites will be available at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church this weekend, as this favorite festival changes gears to provide car-side service! Parish Council Member Mike Kokorelis provided all the delectable details.
Newport News Greek Festival – Drive-Thru Only
Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
60 Traverse Road in Newport News
Visit NewportNewsGreekFestival.org or call (757) 596-6151
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Newport News Greek Festival
More From HRS!
- Strong Foundations: Home and Community
- Go Greek This Weekend With a Delicious Drive Through!
- 19th Amendment Changes History; Presents Obstacles for Those Determined to Vote
- Remembering Local Suffragists
- League of Women Voters Still on a Mission to Bring Informed Citizens to Polls