PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Next month is Virginia Wine Month, but you can raise a glass and get the celebration started early at the 10th Annual Gloucester Wine Festival.

10th Annual Gloucester Wine Festival

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brent & Becky’s Bulbs

7900 Daffodil Lane in Gloucester

Visit GloucesterWineFestival.com to get your tickets online or find out where you can get them in person.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Gloucester Wine Festival.