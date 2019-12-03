PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today is Giving Tuesday, a special day to shift away from shopping and spending to focus on charitable giving. Major James Allison from the Salvation Army joined us with many different ways to give back.

Join in with the Salvation Army to celebrate giving Tuesday and the season of giving. Just listen for the bells ringing at Red Kettle locations at most area Walmarts, malls and grocery stores or donate online at RedKettle.org.

If you have the time to lend a hand, make some noise as a bell ringer! Visit SalvationArmyHRVA.org to register!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Salvation Army.