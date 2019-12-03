Giving Tuesday

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today is Giving Tuesday, a special day to shift away from shopping and spending to focus on charitable giving. Major James Allison from the Salvation Army joined us with many different ways to give back.

Salvation Army
Join in with the Salvation Army to celebrate giving Tuesday and the season of giving. Just listen for the bells ringing at Red Kettle locations at most area Walmarts, malls and grocery stores or donate online at RedKettle.org.
If you have the time to lend a hand, make some noise as a bell ringer! Visit SalvationArmyHRVA.org to register!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories