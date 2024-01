PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Is a new bathroom on your list for 2024? Chad George from Bath Source joined HRS with advice and information about how they can transform your space into the bathroom of your dreams!

Bath Source

1429 Crossways Blvd. Suite C in Chesapeake

757-606-1040

bathsource.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Exterior Source.