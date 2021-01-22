Give Time, Get Trained, Go Treat!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have a desire to serve your community in an adventurous way, the Virginia Beach Volunteer Life Saving Service could be a perfect fit. Today, Gina Benefiel of the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation talked about the rewarding experience that’s waiting for those who are looking for a way to make a difference.

Join Virginia Beach EMS

To learn more, visit VBEMS.com/JOIN or call (757) 385-1999

You can also connect on social media @VBRescueFoundation

