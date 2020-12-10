PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Finding that perfect gift for a young loved one might be more challenging this year, but there’s one gift that they’ll never outgrow — and that’s the gift of education. Mary Morris from Virginia529 joined us with the details.

Virginia529

Give the gift of education this holiday! Visit Virginia529.com‘s gift center for details on how to purchase and deliver gift cards, find local retailers, and get more information about how Virginia529 can help plan for the future.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia 529.

