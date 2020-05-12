Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can really help out the community by giving to your favorite non-profit during today’s Give Local 757. Tammy Flynn is the Director of Philanthropy at the Peninsula Community Foundation and she joined HRS with the details about Give Local 757.

24 hours of giving back when it’s needed more than ever!
Visit GiveLocal757.org to select your favorite charity
You can also connect with Peninsula Community Foundation online at PCFVirginia.org or on Facebook @pcfvirginia

