PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- We talked with Scott Ridgely from Virginia 529 about ways you can give the gift of post high school education to the younger ones in your life.

For more information, you can call 1-888-567-0540 or visit their website Virginia529.com. Don’t forget about the promotion, Give a Gift, Get a Reward, which ends December 14, 2021, so act now!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia 529.