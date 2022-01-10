Girl Scouts Cookie Classic Run Makes An In-Person Return

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 2015, the Cookie Classic Run has been an annual event supporting the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast. After going virtual last year the run is returning to in-person in 2022!

WAVY is a proud partner of this event and we caught up with Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast Public Relations Manager, Shanise Harris, with all the exciting details on today’s ‘Community Connection.’

Girl Scout Cookie Classic

Saturday, January 22

Dismal Swamp Canal Trail in Chesapeake

More information can be found online at GSCCC.com

WAVY’S Regina Mobley will emcee this event and after the race, participants and family members can enjoy the Cookie Classic Festival with music, games, treats, and so much more!