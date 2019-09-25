Getting to Know Dr. Shane McGowan

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did you know that pain in your arms and legs may be caused by back and neck problems? Dr. Shane McGowan, a Fellowship-trained spine surgeon with TPMG Orthopedics, tells us why that is and how he may be able to help.

Get in touch with Dr. Shane McGowan at TPMG Orthopedics
In Newport News at (757) 327-0657 and in Williamsburg at (757) 345-5870
You can also visit MYTPMG.com or connect on Facebook @tidewaterphysicians

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Orthopedics.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories