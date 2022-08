PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From luscious shrimp to crunchy hushpuppies and creamy coleslaw, the 2022 Shrimp Festival is coming to Williamsburg September 10th!

41st Annual Shrimp Festival

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Williamsburg

Get your tickets today! Go to williamsburgkiwanis.org

The event is from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Rain or Shine!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Williamsburg.