WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Nov 14, 2022 / 03:18 PM EST
Updated: Nov 14, 2022 / 03:18 PM EST
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This should be a lot of fun! Patrice Covington will be joining us as a guest co-host until Tara Wheeler gets back from maternity leave.
Get to know more about Patrice from today’s catchup.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show