Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Get to Know Derrick Nnadi, a Virginia Beach native playing in the Super Bowl

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi will be playing defense for the Chiefs. Nnadi played his high school football at Ocean Lakes. We want to give you an idea of who Derrick Nnadi is. Our most recent interview with Derrick was this summer following his first full season in the NFL.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories