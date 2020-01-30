Get to Know Derrick Nnadi, a Virginia Beach native playing in the Super Bowl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi will be playing defense for the Chiefs. Nnadi played his high school football at Ocean Lakes. We want to give you an idea of who Derrick Nnadi is. Our most recent interview with Derrick was this summer following his first full season in the NFL.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.