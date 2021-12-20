Get The Salary Upper Hand

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Christmas is coming fast! There’s so much anticipation for this

“most wonderful time of the year,” but could you be missing one important gift? The gift of knowing how to negotiate a higher salary! The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, joined us with these salary tips!

Don’t Bring Up Money: Let the employer do that! Plus, it’s a sign you could be on the shortlist.

First Offer is NEVER the Best: Do your research

Which one are you, (Do you know your ROI?)

Let the employer share a number FIRST or, if asked respond with “What is the hiring range?”

Negotiate with Proof: Past Performance Dictates Future Behavior (Make a Business Case)

Embrace Your Value & Know the Facts: Low Supply & High Demand = Better compensation deals (plus it’s a candidate-driven market, 11M openings.)

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENow.com