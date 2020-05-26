PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever wondered how you can get rid of wrinkles or under-eye bags? Plexaderm is a product that can take things to the next level for you!
Plexaderm
Order now to get 50% off and free shipping.
Visit Plexaderm.com or call 1-800-749-2966
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Plexaderm.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Get Enlightened On Line With Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E.
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – May 26
- Get Rid of Wrinkles
- World of Dance Ups the Tempo!
- Today’s Takeout: 80/20 Burger Bar