PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you want to make some of those wrinkles disappear? You can do it quickly with help from Plexaderm. Stephanie Jacoli shows us how Plexaderm can reduce those fine lines and wrinkles in minutes.
Plexaderm
Order now to get a Plexaderm trial pack for $14.95 PLUS free shipping.
Visit PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800 749-2966
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Plexaderm.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Moving For The Community
- Get Rid of Those Wrinkles
- Have a September to Remember at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant
- Seriously Uplifting Event is Back!
- In The Kitchen: 1608 Crafthouse