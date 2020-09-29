Get Ready to ‘Light The Night!’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Leukemia and Lymphoma society’s mission will still shine brightly on Saturday night as one of their signature events goes virtual. Jesse Anderson, Virginia’s Campaign Development Manager explains why supporting local patients dealing with blood cancers is so important, and how it’s not too late to join “Light the Night.”
To register a team or individual contact jesse.anderson@lls.org and visit LLS.org to learn more about your local chapter!
