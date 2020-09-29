Get Ready to ‘Light The Night!’

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Leukemia and Lymphoma society’s mission will still shine brightly on Saturday night as one of their signature events goes virtual. Jesse Anderson, Virginia’s Campaign Development Manager explains why supporting local patients dealing with blood cancers is so important, and how it’s not too late to join “Light the Night.”

To register a team or individual contact jesse.anderson@lls.org and visit LLS.org to learn more about your local chapter!

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***