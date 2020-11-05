PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Greek Festival is ready to safely serve everyone who wants to celebrate the culture through its wonderful cuisine. Today, Beth Campbell from Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church joined us to talk about what’s on the menu, and how “to go” service will safely satisfy customers all weekend!
Newport News Greek Festival
Friday through Sunday Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
60 Traverse Road in Newport News
Carry-Out Service Only
Visit NewportNewsGreekFestival.org or call (757) 596-6151
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Newport News Greek Festival
More From HRS!
- Make Sure Your Guests Don’t Fast Before the Feast!
- Pet Pal: Harley Quinn
- Legal Matters: Seat Belts
- Get Ready For Greek ‘To Go’
- IAHR: ‘The Water Guy’