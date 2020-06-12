Get Help Getting Rid of Junk!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Deciding what you don’t want anymore is easy, figuring out what to do with it can be the toughest part! Today, David Wise talks about how 1-800-Got-Junk can help you make the last step the best step when it comes to clearing and cleaning projects.

Call 1-800-GOT-JUNK
Visit online at 1800GOTJUNK.com.
Mention The Hampton Roads Show to save $35 on any pickup!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1-800-Got-Junk.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***