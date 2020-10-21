PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s one area that looks worn out or every room, new flooring could be the pick me up your house needs to feel more like home. Today Kristi Prince Hale with 50 Floor talked about the products and processes that could make this the perfect time to level up your living.
50 Floor With Kristie Prince Hale
October special – free installation
Call (877) 50 Floor or (877) 503-5667
50Floor.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.
More From HRS!
- Community Connection: Virtual Gardening Classes
- Healthcare Career Training
- Make Your Debt Less Daunting
- Get Floored by a Fall Change!
- Outfit For the Whole Family This Halloween