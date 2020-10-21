Get Floored by a Fall Change!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s one area that looks worn out or every room, new flooring could be the pick me up your house needs to feel more like home. Today Kristi Prince Hale with 50 Floor talked about the products and processes that could make this the perfect time to level up your living.

50 Floor With Kristie Prince Hale
October special – free installation
Call (877) 50 Floor or (877) 503-5667
50Floor.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***