Get Enlightened On Line With Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Everyone experiences stress at some, or many points in their life. Now more than ever, people need help that they can immediately put into practice and access from the safety of their home. Kathy Lamm from Edgar Cayce’s Association of Research and Enlightenment joined us today to talk about the on-line opportunities to gain wellness, and learn more about the resources available when the Virginia Beach campus re-opens.

Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E.
215 67th Street Virginia Beach
(757) 428-3588
Special Offer for HRS viewers 90-day free membership!
Visit EdgarCayce.org/HamptonRoadsShow or give them a call at (757) 428-3588
