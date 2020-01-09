Get an up-close view of the best cars and trucks in the world!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 2020 Hampton Roads International Auto Show rolls into the Virginia Beach Convention Center this weekend and of course you could say the cars are the stars of the show, but we also want you to know there’s fun to be had by all at the Auto Show. Find out all you need to know from 2020 Auto Show Chair Rebecca Wilson.

The 2020 Hampton Roads International Auto Show
Friday and Saturday from 10am to 9pm and Sunday from 10am to 6pm at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.
For Tickets, Schedule, Discounts and all the information you need, visit Hampton Roads Auto Show.com
