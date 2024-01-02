PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Targeting the “nontraditional buyer” with financial assistance, fiscal literacy, and inspiration about the possibilities of homeownership is the mission of Giving Light Inc. Founder, Michelle McRae who joined us with information about their upcoming homeownership seminar.
Giving Light INC
Generational Homeownership Seminar
Jan. 10, 2024
The Peninsula Workforce Development Center
600 Butler Farm Road in Hampton-Conference room #1124
757-559-1474
givinglightinc.com
