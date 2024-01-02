PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Targeting the “nontraditional buyer” with financial assistance, fiscal literacy, and inspiration about the possibilities of homeownership is the mission of Giving Light Inc. Founder, Michelle McRae who joined us with information about their upcoming homeownership seminar.

Giving Light INC

Generational Homeownership Seminar

Jan. 10, 2024

The Peninsula Workforce Development Center

600 Butler Farm Road in Hampton-Conference room #1124

757-559-1474

givinglightinc.com

