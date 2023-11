PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Are you looking for a magical experience that will get you in the holiday spirit? We chatted with the crew who have been working on the Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Garden of Lights display, and found out what it takes to hang nearly two million lights.

Norfolk Botanical Garden

Dominion Energy Garden of Lights: Nov. 10- Dec. 31

757-441-5830

NBGLights.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk Botanical Garden.