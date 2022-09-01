PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for furniture that fits your life, you may want to check out the newest furniture store in Hampton Roads. Located in the heart of Great Bridge, Casual Home Furniture is both family and veteran owned and they offer comfortable furniture that fits all your needs. Take advantage of their Grand Opening Labor Day Sale going on now!



Casual Home Furniture

413 Centerville Turnpike South in Chesapeake

(757) 663-7000

mycasualhome.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casual Home Furniture.