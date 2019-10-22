Funding The Musical Mission

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Music education can teach some of life’s most valuable lessons, and that’s why the Jazz Legacy Foundation is committed to giving students the opportunity to play and perform.

Jazz Legacy Foundation 7th Annual Gala Weekend

November 6 – 10

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Tickets on sale and available in advance only!

Get your tickets and learn more about the Jazz Legacy Foundation by visiting JazzLegacyFoundation.org

Connect on Social Media

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the Jazz Legacy Foundation.