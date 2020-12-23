Fun With the Intern

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - If you need a power source to make your holidays merry and bright, you can find what you need at Batteries Plus Bulbs. Batteries Plus Bulbs franchise owner, Rob Weghorst joined us with details about the business and why it's so important to be a part of a great cause like Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

Batteries Plus BulbsSeven Hampton Roads locationsFind them online at BatteriesPlus.com or call (800) 677-8278You can also connect on social media @batteriesplus