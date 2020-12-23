Fun With the Intern

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY-TV 10 sports anchor Nathan Epstein has come a long way since his days as an intern at the news station. Nathan sat in as a co-host of the show today and shared one of the tough lessons he learned when he was given the business while learning the business from Chris Reckling and Ahmed Fareed.

