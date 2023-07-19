PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re in the Outer Banks on vacation, or looking for a quick day trip or weekend getaway from your home in Hampton Roads, there’s a pretty incredible water park right down the road. We took the short trip down to the OBX on a beautiful day to check out the exciting attractions you can find at H2OBX.

H2OBX

Open daily through August 28

Open weekends through September 10

Visit h2obxwaterpark.com

Or call 252-491-3000

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by H2OBX.