Fun Jobs and Rewarding Careers

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like working outdoors or with children, Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has some great opportunities for you! Their public relations manager, Julie Braley, joined us with details about their upcoming hiring event.

If you’re interested in joining the Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation team, visit their Mount Trashmore Park hiring event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

For more information:

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter