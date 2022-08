PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The heat wave continues across Hampton Roads, so now is the best time to visit Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach. From the new slide, Operation Splashdown to the giant TV screen at the wave pool, there’s plenty of fun new things to discover!

Ocean Breeze Waterpark

Visit OceanBreezeWaterpark.com for more information, hours and more! Or call (757) 422-4444.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Ocean Breeze Waterpark.