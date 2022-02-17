Fun and Food on a VIP Level

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you’re wanting to celebrate with a big family and friends gathering or you’re looking for a fun day out of the office with co-workers! Apex Entertainment offers all of that and more right here in Virginia Beach!

Apex Entertainment

4621 Columbus Street Suite 100 at Town Center in Virginia Beach

for hours and other information find them online: ApexEntertainment.com

Give them a call: 757-678-8666

You can find them on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Apex Entertainment.