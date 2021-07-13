Fuel Up On Fun

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a new hot spot for family entertainment in Virginia Beach. Apex Entertainment opened its doors at Town Center in December taking over the space that was Dick’s Sporting Goods. You can find attractions like go-kart racing, bowling, laser tag, and plenty of fun for people of all ages. There’s also a fantastic menu loaded with crowd-pleasing, powered-up dishes and drinks that are sure to be your new favorite. George Aronstein gives us a sneak peek!

Apex Entertainment is at 4621 Columbus Street at Town Center of Virginia Beach.

Give them a call at (757) 678-8666 or visit them online at ApexEntertainment.com/Virginia-Beach

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Apex Entertainment.