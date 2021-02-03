Fresh Seafood: Dockside to Curbside

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Buffalo might be famous for their wings, but here in Hampton Roads, it’s all about fresh seafood for your game day snacks or any day! Meade Amory from Amory Seafood Company gave us the details of how you can get the freshest local seafood dockside or even brought to your car.

Amory Seafood Company
101 South King Street in Hampton
Give them a call at (757) 722-1915 or visit AmorySeafood.com
You can also find them on Facebook @amoryseafoodco

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Amory Seafood Company.

