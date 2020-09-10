Fresh Produce and Artisan Foods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine having fresh local produce, prepared meals, and so much more delivered right to your door! Stephanie Fowler from The Neighborhood Harvest joined us with all the delicious details and a great way to save money in the process.

The Neighborhood Harvest
Visit THENEIGHBORHOODHARVEST.com
Waive the 30-dollar signup fee and get a 20-dollar credit for referring a friend by using the code “SUPERFRIEND”!
You can also give them a call at (757) 809-3577
