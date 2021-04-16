Free Mental Health Webinar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you sprain your ankle or experience chest pains, you’d go to your doctor for diagnosis and treatment. But why are so many in our community hesitating when it comes to seeking behavioral health care? 100 Black Men – Virginia Peninsula Inc. has partnered with Riverside Health for a free webinar – Navigating Mental Health in the Age of COVID: Eliminating the Stigma of Mental Health Consultation.

Alonzo Bell joined us with all the details.

Navigating Mental Health in the Age of COVID

A webinar presented by 100 Black Men Virginia Peninsula Incorporated

Tomorrow-Saturday April 17 from 10 a.m. to Noon

It’s free, but registration is required

Visit 100BlackMenVA.org or call (757) 726-7027 for more information

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 100 Black Men Virginia Peninsula Incorporated.