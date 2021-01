PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Career Engineer Francina Harrison wants to remind you that anyone looking for a job automatically enters the marketing field! Today she shared four tips for being able to sell yourself and your skills to prospective employers.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com

You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

More From HRS!