1  of  2
Breaking News
Virginia Beach couple says they’ve tested positive for coronavirus after cruise to Egypt Police responding to school bus crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: How is coronavirus affecting schools, sports, and travel around the world? Streaming Now

Forward, March … On New Floors!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If all the deep-cleaning has you noticing worn and weary flooring in your house, March is a great month to make a change. 50 Floor is offering a free installation special, along with their usual excellent service!

50 Floor With Kristie Prince Hale
March Promotion: Free Installation
(877) 50 Floor or (877) 503-5667
50Floor.Com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories