PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fortune favors the Bold! Bold Mariner Brewing Company owner Michael Stacks was bold when he moved his brewery from Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk to Ocean View. The move has been a tremendous success and has helped revitalize an area. Not only can you get award winning beer, but also award-winning food at Bold Mariner Brewing Company. They also have a great event space that is perfect for your next celebration.

Bold Mariner Brewing Company

1901 Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk

(757) 904-5132

theboldmariner.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bold Mariner Brewing Company.