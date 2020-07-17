ForKids on the Front Lines

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When the freeze on evictions lifted at the end of June, a flood of calls came to ForKids. Today, CEO Thaler McCormick talked to us about how the organization is helping people navigate the application process for rent and mortgage assistance through the Cares Act. Additionally, how they are managing the daily need for supplies and funds to keep vulnerable families healthy and safe.

ForKids

Anyone needing help applying for rent or mortgage assistance can visit RESOURCES757.org.

You can also call the Housing Crisis Hotline at (757) 587-4202.

And if you need help or have time, money, or supplies to share, visit ForKids.org.

