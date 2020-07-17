ForKids on the Front Lines

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When the freeze on evictions lifted at the end of June, a flood of calls came to ForKids. Today, CEO Thaler McCormick talked to us about how the organization is helping people navigate the application process for rent and mortgage assistance through the Cares Act. Additionally, how they are managing the daily need for supplies and funds to keep vulnerable families healthy and safe.

ForKids
Anyone needing help applying for rent or mortgage assistance can visit RESOURCES757.org.
You can also call the Housing Crisis Hotline at (757) 587-4202.
And if you need help or have time, money, or supplies to share, visit ForKids.org.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***