ForKids Art Auction Still Brings the Magic With an OnLine Event!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A traditional art auction is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local organization ForKids. But, this year, the coronavirus outbreak changed the low-tech event to a hi-tech one.

This year’s event is going to be held on Facebook Live.

ForKids CEO Thaler McCormick was on The Hampton Roads Show Thursday to talk about what the coronavirus outbreak changed about their life-saving work, and ways everyone can continue to help break the cycle of homelessness in Hampton Roads.

“Homeless and low-income families and individuals will be the hardest hit by this crisis,” said McCormick. “Our families need us now more than ever. With the move to virtual, we need more people to hit our goal, and hopefully grow it, to put services on the street.”

The online bidding site for this year’s event can be found at www.forkids.org where anyone can register for the auction. The auction Finale will be live on the ForKids Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday.

For Kids Inc

Housing Crisis Hotline (757) 587-4202

FORKIDS.ORG

ForKids Virtual Art Auction

This Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Text FORKIDSMAGIC to 243-725

More From HRS!

.