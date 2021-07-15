Foot Pain Relief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Is pain in your feet keeping you from living an active and fun lifestyle? A solution to this problem can be found with a quick visit to the Good Feet Store.

Grace Vohden Snead stopped by to show how The Good Feet Store can help.

The Good Feet Store has two locations throughout Hampton Roads:

Newport News (Jefferson Marketplace) 12515 Jefferson Ave, Suite 600 (757) 317-5133

(Jefferson Marketplace) Virginia Beach (Hilltop North Shopping Center) 1624 Laskin Rd, Ste 751 (757) 563-1233

(Hilltop North Shopping Center)

Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Good Feet Store.