PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of The Albemarle needs your help during Hunger Action Month!

The Food Bank of the Albemarle serves more than 48,000 people in Northeastern North Carolina.

Call (252) 335-4035 or visit AFOODBANK.org to Volunteer, donate and get involved in their fight against hunger.

And mark your calendars for the EMPTY BOWLS fundraiser… Preview Party and Silent Auction is October 12, and the Luncheon is October 13 at the Museum of the Albemarle.