Food and Fun for the Holiday Season!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Michael Kellum joins us live from his backyard to talk about his November dinner specials, safe seating options, and the seasonal fun planned for residents and visitors to Williamsburg. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill is taking reservations for Thanksgiving, and Chef Mike also shared that he already knows when “Dancing Santa” will appear at Berret’s in December!

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill in Williamsburg
Indoor and outdoor dining, live music & Sunday brunch.
Make your reservations for Thanksgiving Dinner (757) 253-1847.
Connect online at Berrets.com and join the Preferred Customer Mailing list for weekly updates on menu specials, live music, and more!

