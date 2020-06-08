Focusing on ‘The Next’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The coronavirus pandemic has put millions out of work, but economic recovery is happening, and moving forward starts with the question.. What’s Next? The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joined us with a few helpful answers.
Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com or call (757) 745-4TCE
You can also find her on social media and don’t forget to sign up for TCE Friday Updates and get a weekly career and business boost loaded with tips and resources.
