Focused Treatment, Fewer Side Effects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute offers radiation therapy for breast cancer patients that often spares healthy tissue.

Today Registered Nurse Donna Sternberg talked about why folks whose Oncologists have prescribed radiation should consider treatment at Hampton’s state-of-the-art center.

To learn more about treating breast cancer at Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute, call (757) 251-6800 or visit hamptonproton.org

