PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Situated on a beautiful campus in Williamsburg, the Williamsburg Christian Academy touts their diverse student population as one of their greatest strengths. We hear from Head of School, Johnny Graham, about their unique approach to education, and how they’re preparing their students for more than tests. They’re preparing them for life.

Williamsburg Christian Academy

101 School House Ln., Williamsburg

757-220-1978

WilliamsburgChristian.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Williamsburg Christian Academy.